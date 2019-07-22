‘Reprisal’: Lea DeLaria To Recur In Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lea DeLaria (Orange is the New Black) is set for a recurring role on Hulu’s upcoming femme fatale thriller series Reprisal, from The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield and A+E Studios.

Created, written and executive produced by Josh Corbin (StartUp), Reprisal is a hyper-noir story that follows Katherine (Abigail Spencer), a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, sets out to take revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gearheads.

DeLaria will play Queenie. The crowned matriarch of The Banished Brawlers, Queenie has played an integral part in the rise of the Bang-A-Rang, the chaotic burlesque club the gang is known for. In charge of the money and the shows, Queenie’s tenure has accrued her a plethora of secrets. And when Doris makes her return as Katherine Harlow, many of those secrets will threaten to be unearthed.

Littlefield, Barry Jossen and Jonathan van Tulleken, who also directed the pilot, serve as executive producers. Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield co-executive produce. The series is produced by A+E Studios in association with The Littlefield Company.

Reprisal is slated to premiere in late 2019.

DeLaria is best known for her three-time SAG Award-winning role as Carrie ‘Big Boo’ Black in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, which launches its seventh and final season July 26. Her other TV credits include The Code, Shameless and Broad City among others. A renowned jazz singer, DeLaria was the featured vocalist at the 50th Anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival, and has performed in prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Hollywood Bowl, The Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House. She is the recent owner of The Club, a new performance space in Provincetown, Massachusetts which opened earlier this summer. DeLaria is represented by Jeremy Katz at the Katz Company.

