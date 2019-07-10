‘Reprisal’: Craig Tate, Wavyy Jonez, Shane Callahan & Rory Cochrane Cast As Regulars In Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has added four new series regulars to the cast of its femme fatale thriller Reprisal, from The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield and A+E Studios. Craig Tate (12 Years a Slave), Wavyy Jonez (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.), Shane Callahan (Outsiders) and Rory Cochrane (CSI: Miami) join previously announced regulars Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Rhys Wakefield, Madison Davenport, Gilbert Owuor, David Dastmalchian and W. Earl Brown. Reprisal is slated to premiere in late 2019.

Created, written and executive produced by Josh Corbin (StartUp), Reprisal is a hyper-noir story that follows Katherine (Spencer), a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, sets out to take revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gearheads.

Tate will play Earl, a former Special Forces operative who runs a landscaping business as a front for his Robin Hood stick-up operation. He teams up with Doris (Spencer) in her quest to take down the Banished Brawlers, and the two bond over their shared traumas.

Jonez will portray Cordell, Earl’s cousin and trusted confidant, a war veteran who makes a living robbing criminals. He is recruited by Doris in her quest to take down the Banished Brawlers, and his pragmatism and Special Forces training prove useful.

Callahan will play Bru, one of the Banished Brawlers, a former River Phoenix and Joel’s (Santoro) loyal right-hand man. Bru oversees the daily operations of the 3 River Phoenixes and the Brawlers.

Cochrane is Burt, the charismatic and reclusive leader of the Banished Brawlers. Disgusted by hypocrisy and vice, Burt left home at a young age to form his own family in the Brawlers but returned to bring his sister Katherine into the fold. His falling out with Katherine propelled her to take revenge on the Brawlers.

Littlefield, Barry Jossen and Jonathan van Tulleken, who also directed the pilot, serve as executive producers. Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield co-executive produce. The series is produced by A+E Studios in association with The Littlefield Company.

