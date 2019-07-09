Critical Content-Backed Renowned Films Strikes Deal With ‘Ninja Warrior’ Backer The Story Lab & Sets ‘You Are Not A Loan’ Project

Critical Content-backed Renowned Films has struck a partnership with Ninja Warrior backer The Story Lab and has set its first joint project.

The British producer, which makes Backyard Envy for U.S. cable network Bravo, is working with The Story Lab to develop a range of entertainment and factual projects over the next two years.

The first project from the deal is factual entertainment format You Are Not A Loan, in which a town’s collective debt is pooled for the greater good. The series is a social experiment that gets to the heart of Britain’s addiction to debt. Filmed over the course of a year, the series charts the highs and lows of 30 people from a single zipcode who band together to tackle their debt. By combining what they owe, can they wipe out £500,000 of debt in just 12 months?

Co-created and developed together, Renowned Films will produce You Are Not A Loan initially for the UK and key international markets, and The Story Lab will handle the global rights of the format.

Max Welch, Chief Executive Office of Renowned Films said, “Working with The Story Lab gives Renowned the keys to develop even bigger, broader, bolder mega formats for the international market. As we grow rapidly in the UK and US, we’re thrilled to be able to invest heavily in exciting new concepts with The Story Lab to build a truly international business serving youth audiences across Europe, Asia and beyond with cut through, engaging entertainment and content that Renowned is known for, and with our unique tone of voice and DNA.”

Fotini Paraskakis, Executive Vice President of The Story Lab Global added, “We are delighted to partner with Renowned Films. They have a strong reputation in creating disruptive and thought-provoking entertainment content with a fresh perspective, fitting perfectly with The Story Lab’s own ambitions. We truly believe this creative collaboration will be key to producing the next wave of innovative global content.”