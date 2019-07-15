Remains Of ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Night Court’ Actor Charles Levin Found

The remains of what are believed to be that of Seinfeld and Night Court Charles Levin were found after he had been reported missing from Grants Pass in Oregon on July 8.

According to The Oregonian, Levin’s son hadn’t heard from his father for several days. Levin owned an orange Fiat and was almost always in the company of his dog Boo Boo Bear. On Friday, search and rescue crews narrowed down the search based on GPS data from Levin’s cell phone to an area near the town of Selma, which is southwest of Grants Pass. A resident found Levin’s car in a “remote and almost impassable road” and inside officials Levin’s dog who was dead. The crews searching the surrounding rough terrain found human remains.

“Based on the circumstances, there is a high probability that the remains are those of Charles Levin,” the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said. No further details were given.

Levins credits also included Annie Hall, This Is Spinal Tap, The Golden Child as well as Alice, Hill Street Blues and Doogie Howser, M.D.