‘Regal Unlimited’ Monthly Movie Ticket Program Launching In Less Than A Week

Official details are out there in plain sight for Regal Cinemas’ new Regal Unlimited Movie Ticket Subscription plan and it’s pretty much what Deadline exclusively reported earlier this month. We hear that the plan will be launching in a matter of days before the end of July. Those who wish to join must enlist via the Regal App which they can download on iTunes or the Google Play store. Subscribers will also use the App to book their tickets.

“With an annual Regal Unlimited subscription, you can watch as many standard format movies as you want, whenever you want. There are no blackout dates and no limits,” reads the Regal Unlimited website. “A Regal Unlimited Subscription and Subscription Pass may only be used to make reservations and obtain admission tickets for use only by you,” the site further adds.

Essentially, how much you pay a month depends on where your neighborhood theater is, plus the more you pay, the more access you have to purchase tickets at other Regal multiplexes.

So the three tiers are as follows and you can choose either a monthly or annual payment.

Unlimited Plan: $18.00/month + tax or an annual fee of $216.00

Unlimited Plus Plan: $21.00/month + tax or an annual fee of $252.00

Unlimited All Access Plan: $23.50/month + tax or an annual fee of $282.00

For most people living in Los Angeles and New York, you’ll have to shell out for the $23.50/a month plan. That’s for theaters like E-Walk in and the Regal Battery Park in NYC, and Regal L.A. Live downtown or theaters in the Santa Clarita or Simi Valley, CA area. Plus, you’ll be able to see any movie at Regal movie theater nationwide.

Which theaters are in the $18/a month plan? Multiplexes in Bakersfield, CA; Kenner, LA or theaters in Austin, TX.

Program perks include no limits on tickets or blackout dates. Free large popcorn and soft drink on your birthday. 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drinks. And you earn credits for every dollar you spend. You have to be 16 to enroll. Your subscription and

On top of what you pay a month, there are various extra charges unlike AMC’s Stubs program, so it’s not a clean one price, all you can eat situation.

–There is a reduced convenience fee of $0.50 (plus applicable taxes) that apply to each reservation and any other admission ticket obtained in the same transaction. Regal can change convenience fees at anytime.

–Surcharges will apply for premium format tickets (e.g., ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX, RPX, 3D, and VIP) and theaters not included in your subscription plan (i.e. if you have the unlimited plan and then decide you want to see a movie at the E-Walk in NYC). Also there are extra surcharges for movie events (e.g., marathons, double features and fan events). The extra amount premium upgrades will cost have not been specified in the rules which have been made public.

–Restricted Theatre surcharges are as follows, but can change at any time. If you have the Unlimited Plan: $1.50 for a Restricted Theatre offered under the Unlimited Plus Plan, and $3.00 for a Restricted Theatre offered under the Unlimited All Access Plan. If you have the Unlimited Plus Plan: $1.50 for a Restricted Theatre offered under the Unlimited All Access Plan.

Cineworld modeled Regal Unlimited after their UK program which has been running for a number of years.