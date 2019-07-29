Click to Skip Ad
WME Hires Paramount Exec Rebecca Mall For Marketing Role

Rebecca Mall WME
Courtesy WME

Rebecca Mall, most recently co-president of domestic marketing at Paramount Pictures, is joining WME as a senior marketing executive, the agency said Monday. In the newly created role she will oversee marketing and distribution strategy services for WME’s clients across all platforms.

Mall’s focus will be on clients’ marketing and release strategies and awards campaigns.

Mall had joined Paramount in 2016 from Google and YouTube, where she worked on the tech company’s digital partnerships with film studios and TV networks. At Paramount under then-marketing chief Megan Colligan, Mall handled digital, media, brand strategy, analytics and public relations for the studio’s releases that included Arrival, Fences, Daddy’s Home 2, Book Club, A Quiet Place, What Men Want, Bumblebee, Mission: Impossible – Fallout and this year’s Rocketman.

She previously worked in drama development at ABC and NBCUniversal.

