‘Ransom’ Canceled After 3 Seasons: No Season 4 For International Drama Which Aired On CBS

Suspense drama series Ransom, which has aired on CBS in the U.S., Global in Canada and TF1 in France, will not be getting a fourth season. The series’ team announced the end of the show to fans Wednesday.

“We’re joyful & lucky to have shared these past three seasons with you,” the post on the series’ official Twitter account reads. “Unfortunately, we have to bid the CriRes team farewell. We loved telling stories about strong, smart characters resolving conflicts with words instead of violence.”

For CBS, Ransom was a low-cost acquisition, which the network had been using to keep the lights on Saturdays. According to sources, it was the producers’ decision to end the series over funding issues.

Ransom followed crisis and hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont (Luke Roberts) and his elite Crisis Resolution team who work to balance the demands of their personal lives with their careers as negotiators who handle high-pressure kidnappings and hostage situations.

The series was inspired by the professional experiences of crisis negotiator Laurent Combalbert, who, along with his partner, Marwan Mery, are among the top negotiators in the world. They travel the globe to help multinational corporations and government agencies with complex negotiations and conflict resolution. Season 3 follows the world of international crisis and hostage negotiating with Eric Beaumont (Roberts) and his elite team as they save lives when no one else can. Eric understands criminals better than they understand themselves and uses his insight into human behavior to resolve the most difficult kidnap and ransom cases.

Nazneen Contractor, Brandon Jay McLaren and Karen LeBlanc also starred.

Ransom was produced by Big Light Productions, Sienna Films, Entertainment One (eOne) and Korda Studios. Frank Spotnitz, David Vainola, Julia Sereny, Jennifer Kawaja, Jocelyn Hamilton and György Rajnai executive produce.

