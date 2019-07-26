Green Book and Moonlight star Mahershala Ali is set to join the second season of Hulu comedy Ramy as a guest star.

Ali, a two-time Academy Award and Golden Globe winner who played Remy Danton in House of Cards, will appear in the second series of the Ramy Youssef-fronted show. The show was renewed by the digital platform in May.

The news was revealed by Hulu at the TCA summer press tour.

Barbara Nitke/Hulu

Ramy is based on the real-life experiences and comedy of Youssef, who stars. Co-created and co-written by Youssef with Katcher and Ryan Welch, the series takes viewers into the world of Ramy, a first-generation American Muslim on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy will bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like being caught between an Egyptian community that thinks life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.

In the second season, which will air in 2020, Ramy will delve further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to Islam

Ramy is written, executive produced, created by and starring Ramy Youssef, executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael, A24’s Ravi Nandan, co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, and produced by A24.