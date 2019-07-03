Rami Malek Demanded His Bond Villain Had No Religious Or Ideological Affiliations

Rami Malek has said he only agreed to play the villain in the next James Bond movie after he was assured the character would have no religious or ideological bent.

“I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or religion,'” the actor told UK tabloid The Daily Mirror about a conversation he had with the film’s director Cary Fukunaga.

“‘That’s not something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out,'” the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody star told Fukunaga. “It’s a great character, and I’m very excited. But that was one thing that I discussed with Cary. … But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist.”

Malek, who is American of Egyptian descent, is filming the untitled Bond 25 in the UK. His character is understood to be a high-tech villain who draws Bond out of retirement.

Returning cast include Daniel Craig as Bond, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes.

The production has had to contend with multiple mishaps including an injury to Craig, which stalled the shoot, and a controlled explosion that damaged a stage exterior at Pinewood.