‘Smurfs’ Director Raja Gosnell Takes On ‘Santa: The Adventure Begins’

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Raja Gosnell has signed on to direct the live-action family film Santa: The Adventure Begins for Armory Films, DNF Pictures and K. JAM Media.

Written by Tamara Taillie, Santa: The Adventure Begins follows the humble origins of Santa Claus as an orphan and young would-be toymaker. In a quest to know his true identity, Santa embarks upon a journey to the forbidden North. With a little help from his friends, Santa discovers the source of his extraordinary magic, and we learn how he finds his true love, his forever home and his destiny. Marisol Roncali and Chelsea Bloch (Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Jungle Cruise) are currently casting with principal photography set to begin late this year in Cologne, Germany, in cooperation with MMC Studios.

Armory Films’ Christopher Lemole and Tim Zajaros (The Peanut Butter Falcon, Arctic, Mudbound) have come on board to produce alongside DNF Pictures’ Dean Altit (Realms, The Misfits) and K. JAM Media’s Kia Jam. (Lucky Number Slevin, The Misfits). Oscar winner Barrie Osborne (Lord of the Rings, The Matrix, Mulan) is executive producing and K. JAM Media’s Carolina Vianna Leite will serve as co-producer.

Producer Kia Jam commented: “My producing partners and I are thrilled to have Raja on board as our director for this film. He has proven time and time again that he is the master of family films and is the perfect film maker for us and our origin story of Santa Claus.”

Armory Films’ Christopher Lemole told us: “This is a fantastic Santa origin story and we can’t think of anyone better than Raja to direct. We are very much looking forward to the world he is about to create.”

Gosnell’s directorial credits have amassed closed to $2 billion at the worldwide box office with such hits as the first two Smurfs movies for Sony, Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua; Fox’s Never Been Kissed; and Warner Bros.’ live-action Scooby-Doo franchise. Gosnell began his career as an editor working on such pics as Pretty Woman, Home Alone and Mrs. Doubtfire. He is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency.