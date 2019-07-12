Click to Skip Ad
R. Kelly Arrested On Federal Sex Trafficking Charges

R. Kelly
R. Kelly on Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago Amr Alfiky/AP/Shutterstock

Singer R. Kelly was arrested by NYPD detectives in Chicago Thursday night on federal sex trafficking charges, according to reports.

A 13-count indictment reportedly includes charges of child porn and obstruction of justice. Kelly is expected the to be brought to New York.

The disgraced R&B star pleaded not guilty to 11 new sex assault charges last month. In total he has pleaded not guilty to 21 sexual abuse charges since February.

