R. Kelly Arrested On Federal Sex Trafficking Charges

R. Kelly on Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago

Singer R. Kelly was arrested by NYPD detectives in Chicago Thursday night on federal sex trafficking charges, according to reports.

A 13-count indictment reportedly includes charges of child porn and obstruction of justice. Kelly is expected the to be brought to New York.

The disgraced R&B star pleaded not guilty to 11 new sex assault charges last month. In total he has pleaded not guilty to 21 sexual abuse charges since February.