Quibi Preps ‘Biggest Little Cook-Off’ Food Competition Series

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s shortform video platform Quibi is cooking up a new non-scripted series titled Biggest Little Cook-Off.

The comedic miniature food competition series will offer an absurd showdown with two top chefs battling to create the most delicious, salivating, mouth-watering, single bite of food.

The series is produced by Levity Productions, a Levity Live Company, for Quibi. Judi Marmel, Johnny Milord and Aron Korney are executive producers on the show.