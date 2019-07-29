Quibi Sets ‘Nightgowns’ Series From ‘RuPaul Drag Race’ Winner Sasha Velour

Drag queen Sasha Velour is bringing her high-concept, high-fashion act to Quibi. The season 9 winner of the Emmy-winning reality competition RuPaul’s Drag Race will be part of a new series titled Nightgowns on Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s highly anticipated short-form digital service which launches April 2020.

In the new series, we will follow Sasha Velour as she turns her brand of visually stunning high art into a full-on stage production — and the biggest drag showcase of her life. Adapted from her wildly popular and critically acclaimed live monthly revue in Brooklyn that first started in 2015, Nightgowns is part performance documentary and part portrait. The eight-episode series will shed light on her wildly creative work with each member of her unique ensemble to craft the lip-sync performances of their wildest dreams.

Each installment draws us to one performer in particular, and reveals their daily life, process, and backstory, culminating in a 2-3 minute made-for-mobile visual expression of their live number, directed by music video director Sophie Muller who has collaborated with Beyonce, Rihanna, Coldplay, Radiohead and Alicia Keys. The result will bring a new and fresh take on live drag, designed for the screen with eight shareable performances that redefine what drag can be.

Sasha Velour will serve as the executive producer of Nightgowns. The Quibi series will be produced by the Academy Award-nominated producers at The Documentary Group.