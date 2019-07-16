Quibi Partners With NBC News To Launch Two Daily News Shows Aimed At Millenials

Quibi is to launch two daily news shows aimed at millennials after striking a deal with NBC News.

The broadcaster’s news operations becomes the first producer to partner with Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form digital service for its curated daily news strand Daily Essentials.

The company will produce a morning and evening news show, each under six minutes, seven days a week. The shows will have hosts and dedicated correspondents, who will create original news content out of New York’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza and will feature mixed reality graphics.

Breaking news coverage will be powered by NBC News Now, the network’s digital streaming service, and Quibi will have access to NBC News’ worldwide newsgathering teams, as well as its archival footage.

The news deal comes after a busy week in scripted for the digital service, which will launch in April 2020. It has struck drama deals for a remake of Varsity Blues, an adaptation of thriller Blood Orange from Bodyguard producer World Productions, its first superhero show from Doug Liman and a musical comedy series from Darren Criss this week.

“NBC News’ worldwide reach brings in millions of viewers across its many platforms, and we are excited to work with them to deliver an innovative new way for millennials to get news in a format that fits into their lives,” said Katzenberg. “NBC News’ powerful original reporting for Quibi will take viewers around the world in six minutes and provide them with the important stories they care about at the start and end of each day.”

“NBC News has been uniquely successful at connecting with news audiences of all ages by delivering smart, high-quality video wherever and whenever they want it,” added Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News. “Millennials are as hungry for smart and trustworthy news as prior generations. With Quibi we’ll be able to meet that demand in a new style and format that works for them.”