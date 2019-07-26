Quibi Plants ‘Centerpiece’, Floral-Arrangement Series From EPs Rashida Jones & Will McCormack

Quibi continues its recent run on original programming with a series order for Centerpiece, a floral-arrangement docuseries led by floral artist Maurice Harris from executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack.

Peter Kline, John Kaplan and Harris also are EPs on the show, which explores the nature of creativity through the process of flower design. Each episode will see Harris go on a creative journey with a celebrity guest exploring who they are to create a mind-blowing floral centerpiece.

Jones and McCormack REX/Shutterstock

Los Angeles-based Harris — who co-created the series with Kline — is behind Bloom & Plume, a bespoke floral design studio in Echo Park. His unique point of view, sense of humor and craftsmanship has made him both one of the most sought-after floral designers in L.A. and one of the most followed florists on Instagram. His clients include some of Hollywood’s biggest names as well as such top-tier brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Nike, Gucci, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, MOCA and LACMA.

Centerpiece is produced by Alldayeveryday, Le Train Train and Plume.

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s Quibi launches in April. The shortform digital service has announced a flurry of projects in recent weeks including murder mystery When the Street Lights Go On, sci-fi thriller Transmission, a Carl Hiaason tale, a Varsity Blues revival, a Jed Mercurio sci-fi project, a thriller from Veena Sud, a workplace comedy called Winos from Thomas Lennon, a subversive superhero series from Doug Liman, a musical comedy from Darren Criss, a WWE wrestling show called Fight Like a Girl, a revival/revamp of The Fugitive, a Liam Hemsworth action series, a Tyra Banks-produced docu-series called Beauty, and two daily news shows from NBC News.