Quentin Tarantino & Sony TV Team On Film Series To Air Ahead Of ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Release

EXCLUSIVE: Quentin Tarantino has teamed with Sony Pictures Television on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Quentin Tarantino Present the Swinging Sixties. It’s a series of 10 films personally curated by Tarantino, including Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice and Easy Rider — all of which served as a specific influence in the creation of his upcoming 1969-set film.

The 10 films from the Columbia Pictures library, dating from 1958-70, will air over consecutive nights in more than 80 territories worldwide beginning about one week before Sony’s July 26 theatrical release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in each market. Interstitial segments featuring specially created conversations between Tarantino and film writer and historian Kim Morgan will accompany each film, along with a first look at scenes from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The film series will premiere in the U.S. on Sony Movie Channel from July 21-25, with two films airing nightly leading up to the July 26 domestic theatrical release of the film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino.

In a collaboration among several Sony Pictures units, films from the series will then air over the ensuing weeks on Sony Pictures Television’s networks in over 60 territories worldwide timed to the local market release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The series also will air in roughly 20 territories via regional broadcasters including Australia (SBS), Canada (Bell), France (OCS), Italy (Rai), Japan (The Cinema) and New Zealand (SKY NZ).

Here are the 10 films in the series:

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969; director: Paul Mazursky)

Cactus Flower (1969; director: Gene Saks)

Easy Rider (1969; director: Dennis Hopper)

Model Shop (1969; director: Jacques Demy)

Battle of the Coral Sea (1959; director: Paul Wendkos)

Getting Straight (1970; director: Richard Rush)

The Wrecking Crew (1968; director: Phil Karlson)

Hammerhead (1968; director: David Miller)

Gunman’s Walk (1958; director: Phil Karlson)

Arizona Raiders (1965; director: William Witney)

“Sony Pictures made their Columbia Pictures catalog available to me so that I could select a series of films representative of the era in which Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set, The Swinging Sixties. I’m thrilled to host these movies so we can enjoy them together,” said Tarantino.

Said Mike Hopkins, Sony Pictures Television Chairman, “Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood promises to be a cinematic event. We’re excited to support it and bring these fantastic films from the studio’s historic library to SPT’s network audiences around the world.”

Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The film features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is written and directed by Tarantino, and produced by David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Tarantino. Georgia Kacandes, YU Dong and Jeffrey Chan serve as executive roducers.