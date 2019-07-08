‘Punchline’ Returns To Fox Television Stations With Melissa Peterman As Host

EXCLUSIVE: Fox Television Stations will air a six-week run of Punchline, a comedy/current events game show hosted by Melissa Peterman.

The show, which Fox tested two years ago, will begin its summer run on July 15 across the 28 stations in the Fox portfolio, which reaches nine of the 10 top markets with duopolies in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Fox’s station unit describes the show as “a daily, half-hour, current events-driven game show.” The format sees two teams of two comedians each compete to come up with the best punchlines based on news headlines.

“We loved this summer test when we did it two years ago, and now with a few tweaks and a new superstar, comic host Melissa Peterman, we think we have a fresh summertime hit for our stations,” EVP Programming and Development Stephen Brown said.

Peterman is an actress and comedian best known for playing Barbra Jean on Reba. She also starred in Baby Daddy on Freeform, starred in and exec produced Working Class for CMT and recurs on CBS’ Young Sheldon. Peterman has hosted CMT’s The Singing Bee and ABC’s Bet on Your Baby and is a frequent co-host on NBC’s Access Hollywood.

Creators Dave Noll and Cleve Keller will serve as executive producers on the program.

“I am a game show fan, and hosting is something I love — add in brilliant comedians, and it is a winning combination,” Peterman said. “I am excited to work with Dave and Cleve. I love the shows they create. I know I am in good hands.”

Peterman is repped by APA and Darris Hatch Management and Production.