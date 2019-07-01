Click to Skip Ad
Publicists Awards Sets 2020 Date Ahead Of Oscars

The 57th annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon is set for Friday, February 7, 2020, taking up its usual spot the Friday before the Oscars in what will be a compressed movie awards season. The event will be held again at the Beverly Hilton.

The International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, presents awards to the Motion Picture Showman of the Year, Television Showman of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Awards for TV and film campaigns, the Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service, and two press awards.

The guild’s 2019-2020 awards timeline kicks off with TV publicity campaign presentations beginning in November, and motion picture presentations in early January. Last year, Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Crazy Rich Asians won in those respective categories, and Jamie Lee Curtis received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Next year’s Oscars are set for February 9.

Here’s the full timeline (dates subject to change):

November 7
TV Publicity Campaign presentations – THURS, November 7, 2019

November 13
TV Publicity Campaign nominees announced – WED, November 13, 2019

January 7
Motion Picture Publicity Campaign presentations – TUES, January 7, 2020

January 8
Motion Picture Publicity Campaign nominees announced – WED, January 8, 2020

February 7
Winners announced at ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon

