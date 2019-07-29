‘Project Blue Book’: Jerod Haynes To Recur On History Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Village alum Jerod Haynes is set for a recurring role opposite Aidan Gillen and Michael Malarkey on the second season of History’s hit UFO drama series Project Blue Book, from A+E Studios and executive producer Robert Zemeckis.

Project Blue Book is based on the true, top-secret investigations into unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and related phenomena conducted by the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s and ’60s. Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell and Ksenia Solo also star.

Haynes will play Daniel Banks. A high-ranking, charismatic CIA operative, Dr. Hynek (Gillen) and Captain Michael Quinn (Malarkey) first encounter Agent Daniel Banks (Haynes) at the top-secret Area 51. Soon, Agent Banks becomes a powerful and unpredictable new asset for our duo’s quest for the truth in a UFO conspiracy that is growing increasingly dangerous.

Project Blue Book is an A+E Studios production in association with Compari Entertainment, a division of ImageMovers. Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke and Jackie Levine are executive producers for Compari Entertainment. David O’Leary serves as creator, executive producer and writer, with Sean Jablonski serving as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Barry Jossen serves as executive producer.

Best known for the role of Tommy on Southside With You, Haynes most recently was a series regular on NBC’s The Village. He starred, co-produced and co-wrote feature Blueprint for the Orchard, directed by Daryl Wein. His credits also include indie films Consumed and Animals, as well as series Empire (Fox), Sense8 (Netflix) and Crisis (NBC). He’s repped by WME, Marsh Entertainment and attorney Patti Felker.