Producer David Haring Secures Rights To Kat Martin’s ‘Texas Trilogy’ Books

EXCLUSIVE: Media entrepreneur and producer David Haring has picked up the rights to NYT bestselling author Kat Martin’s book series Texas Trilogy, with plans on developing the first book, Beyond Reason, into a feature under his Tin Res Entertainment banner.

This latest project adds to Tin Res’ current film slate, which includes Come Away starring Angelina Jolie, David Oyelowo and Michael Caine as well as The Courier with Olga Kurylenko and Gary Oldman. Haring is also co-financing the forthcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music sequel.

“[Beyond Reason] is an outstanding project,” said Haring. “We are very excited to turn this enthralling book into an equally entertaining film.”

Released in 2017, Beyond Reason centers on Carly Drake, a woman who has recently moved home to take over her grandfather’s trucking company but is soon stalked by danger.

“Loved writing this high-action novel,” said Martin. “Thrilled to be working with David Haring and Tin Res to see it made into a movie. Can’t wait to watch it!”

Other books in Martin’s Texas Trilogy series are Beyond Danger and Beyond Control.

Tin Res is repped by Holmes Weinberg and Martin is repped by ICM Partners.