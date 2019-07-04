‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ Sets Broadway Closing Date

Pretty Woman: The Musical will end its Broadway run on August 18, when the show will have played 27 preview and 421 regular performances at the Nederlander Theatre since its debut last August.

Producers revealed the news Wednesday, saying the musical will begin performances in Hamburg, Germany in late September. A U.S. national tour will kick off in October 2020.

The musical, which was shut out of Tony nominations this year, was the highest-grossing and longest-running new musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. It has broken the Nederlander’s eight-performance weekly box office record four times during its run.

Based on the 1990 blockbuster movie starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, Pretty Woman: The Musical opened on August 13, 2018 with Samantha Barks and Andy Karl in the lead roles. It features original music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by the late Garry Marshall and the film’s writer J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Producers also said Wednesday that beginning July 22 and for the rest of the Main Stem run, Jillian Mueller will take over the role of Vivian and Brennin Hunt will play Edward his Broadway debut.

In 2020, the national tour will kick off at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI. A West End opening tipped for October is now set for next year to be produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Paula Wagner’s team.

The Broadway musical is produced by Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Roy Furman, Hunter Arnold, Graham Burke, Edward Walson, deRoy Kierstead, Michael Cassel Group, Stage Entertainment, Ambassador Theatre Group and John Gore Organization.