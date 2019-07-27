President Trump Provides Round-Up Of Negative Media Reviews On Robert Mueller Performance

President Donald Trump got mad. Then he got even.

The Commander-in-Tweet reacted angrily earlier today, questioning why Democratic congressmen – specifically, Rep. Jerrold Nadler – refuse to admit that their crusade to find a collusion conspiracy is over.

The widely-panned appearance of Special Counsel Robert Mueller in front of two committees seems to have emboldened the Democrats even further. Now, they are talking about an “impeachment investigation,” and are turning to the courts to open up secret grand jury testimony.

In response, President Trump released a Twitter montage of media saying that they the Mueller appearance essentially put a fork in the efforts to impeach Trump in the House.

Watch the video below for their takes.