President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump, perhaps tired of The Squad, has found a new face of the Democratic party to demonize – Rep. Elijah Cummings.

The Commander-in-Tweet spent a good portion of his early tweetstorm today taking on the Baltimore district representative, picking up on his tweets from yesterday on the same topic. It was an attack that caused a CNN anchor from that district to break into tears on television. ‘

Artfully, Trump likened the problems in Cummings’s district to those in Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco, where homeless issues have transformed that city. It was all tied into Trump’s main point: “The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country!”

We’ll update as more comments roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

