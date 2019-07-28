President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump, perhaps tired of The Squad, has found a new face of the Democratic party to demonize – Rep. Elijah Cummings.

The Commander-in-Tweet spent a good portion of his early tweetstorm today taking on the Baltimore district representative, picking up on his tweets from yesterday on the same topic. It was an attack that caused a CNN anchor from that district to break into tears on television. ‘

Artfully, Trump likened the problems in Cummings’s district to those in Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco, where homeless issues have transformed that city. It was all tied into Trump’s main point: “The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country!”

We’ll update as more comments roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

“Elijah Cummings has had his chance to address it (crime & conditions in Baltimore) for decades, and he hasn’t gotten it done.” @PeteHegseth @foxandfriends How can he get it done when he just wants to use his Oversight Committee to hurt innocent people and divide our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco. It is not even recognizeable lately. Something must be done before it is too late. The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

….a look, the facts speak far louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore. Just take… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019