President Donald Trump has reached out once again to slam The Squad, the four female Congresswomen who have been at odds with his policies.
In today’s tweetstorm, the President gave them what may be his harshest rebuke yet:
“I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!”
The polarizing quote further divides the country into for/against mode. Some say the back and forth is part of Trump’s tactic to align The Squad as the radical face and platform of the eventual Democratic party presidential nominee. Others claim it’s part of a racist campaign designed to shore up the base.
Whatever the truth, it’s clear that it’s not going to go away quietly, even as Democratic leaders plead with The Squad to tone it down and deal with things in a lower profile way.
The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
President Donald Trump has reached out once again to slam The Squad, the four female Congresswomen who have been at odds with his policies.
In today’s tweetstorm, the President gave them what may be his harshest rebuke yet:
“I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!”
The polarizing quote further divides the country into for/against mode. Some say the back and forth is part of Trump’s tactic to align The Squad as the radical face and platform of the eventual Democratic party presidential nominee. Others claim it’s part of a racist campaign designed to shore up the base.
Whatever the truth, it’s clear that it’s not going to go away quietly, even as Democratic leaders plead with The Squad to tone it down and deal with things in a lower profile way.
The tweetstorm so far:
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.