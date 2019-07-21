President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump has reached out once again to slam The Squad, the four female Congresswomen who have been at odds with his policies.

In today’s tweetstorm, the President gave them what may be his harshest rebuke yet:

“I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!”

The polarizing quote further divides the country into for/against mode. Some say the back and forth is part of Trump’s tactic to align The Squad as the radical face and platform of the eventual Democratic party presidential nominee. Others claim it’s part of a racist campaign designed to shore up the base. Whatever the truth, it’s clear that it’s not going to go away quietly, even as Democratic leaders plead with The Squad to tone it down and deal with things in a lower profile way.

The tweetstorm so far:

….Most importantly you have led Israel with a commitment to the values of democracy, freedom, and equal opportunity that both our nations cherish and share! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

The Washington Post Story, about my speech in North Carolina and tweet, with its phony sources who do not exist, is Fake News. The only thing people were talking about is the record setting crowd and the tremendous enthusiasm, far greater than the Democrats. You’ll see in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

Big progress at the Border, but Dems in Congress must change the Immigration Laws for all to be good! End the Loopholes and much more. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

The Great State of West Virginia is producing record setting numbers and doing really well. When I became President, it was practically shut down and closed for business. Not anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019