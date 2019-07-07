Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump is already on the 2020 stump, devoting his early Sunday tweetstorm to partisan attacks on his arch foes, the “Dems” and Sleepy Joe Biden.

The Commander-in-Tweet noted Biden’s recent statement on his past associations with segregationists in Congress, and the hoped-for support by his opponents for tactics that would drive down prescription drug pricing.

The day is young, so the President will undoubtedly return for more later in the day.

The tweetstorm so far:

