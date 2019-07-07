President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump is already on the 2020 stump, devoting his early Sunday tweetstorm to partisan attacks on his arch foes, the “Dems” and Sleepy Joe Biden.

The Commander-in-Tweet noted Biden’s recent statement on his past associations with segregationists in Congress, and the hoped-for support by his opponents for tactics that would drive down prescription drug pricing.

The day is young, so the President will undoubtedly return for more later in the day.

The tweetstorm so far:

Last year was the first in 51 years where prescription drug prices actually went down, but things have been, and are being, put in place that will drive them down substantially. If Dems would work with us in a bipartisan fashion, we would get big results very fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019