President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump made a CNN news anchor cry to start his day by terming his congressional representative a bully who allowed his district to deteriorate.

But then Trump came back swinging after several hours to take on a real bully – the Antifa, the masked street marauders whose increasingly violent tactics have raised concerns.

The Commander-in-Tweet put the Antifa anarchists on notice that they may soon be classified as a major terrorist organization, which Trump said, “would make it easier for police to do their job!” That’s presumably because the hands-off approach that many police departments take because of First Amendment concerns would now be lessened by the classification.

Trump also took another swing at Robert Mueller, saying his recent testimony before Congress was “the greatest display of ineptitude & incompetence that the Halls of Congress have ever seen.” Which, when you think about it, is really saying something.

We’ll update as more rolls in. The tweetstorm so far:

The Democrats were trying mightily to revive the badly & irrevocably tarnished Witch Hunt Hoax until Robert Mueller put on the greatest display of ineptitude & incompetence that the Halls of Congress have ever seen. Truth is, he had no facts on his side. Nothing he could do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019