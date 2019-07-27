President Donald Trump made a CNN news anchor cry to start his day by terming his congressional representative a bully who allowed his district to deteriorate.
But then Trump came back swinging after several hours to take on a real bully – the Antifa, the masked street marauders whose increasingly violent tactics have raised concerns.
The Commander-in-Tweet put the Antifa anarchists on notice that they may soon be classified as a major terrorist organization, which Trump said, “would make it easier for police to do their job!” That’s presumably because the hands-off approach that many police departments take because of First Amendment concerns would now be lessened by the classification.
Trump also took another swing at Robert Mueller, saying his recent testimony before Congress was “the greatest display of ineptitude & incompetence that the Halls of Congress have ever seen.” Which, when you think about it, is really saying something.
We'll update as more rolls in.
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
