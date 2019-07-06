President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

A sleepy holiday weekend saw President Donald Trump focus on Sleepy Joe Biden in the earliest volley of his tweetstorm.

The Commander-in-Tweet continued the pounding Biden has been taking since his faltering performance in the Democratic presidential debates and a few gaffes outside that program. Biden is said to be slipping in the polls as his verbal slips and inability to explain himself are creating the impression that he’s not long for the race.

Trump picked up the attack this morning. “Joe Biden is a reclamation project,” he tweeted. “Some things are just not salvageable. China and other countries that ripped us off for years are begging for him.”

We will add tweets as they roll in over the weekend. The tweetstorm so far:

A wonderful man and great Republican! https://t.co/zgCu3ebS4j — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2019

Jerry will be getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, well deserved! https://t.co/45YXTurlQJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2019

Democrats must change the Loophole & Asylum Laws – but they probably won’t! They want Open Borders, which means massive crime and drugs! https://t.co/IWxH16arMW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2019