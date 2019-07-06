Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Donald Trump
John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

A sleepy holiday weekend saw President Donald Trump focus on Sleepy Joe Biden in the earliest volley of his tweetstorm.

The Commander-in-Tweet continued the pounding Biden has been taking since his faltering performance in the Democratic presidential debates and a few gaffes outside that program. Biden is said to be slipping in the polls as his verbal slips and inability to explain himself are creating the impression that he’s not long for the race.

Trump picked up the attack this morning. “Joe Biden is a reclamation project,” he tweeted. “Some things are just not salvageable. China and other countries that ripped us off for years are begging for him.”

We will add tweets as they roll in over the weekend. The tweetstorm so far:

