President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

It was feels versus reals on President Donald Trump’s tweetstorm today, as the Commander-in-Tweet spotlighted several emotional pleas versus cold, hard facts.

The President was particularly enamored with two videos – the first, titled “MAGA Hat Meltdown,” showcased a confrontation between an emotional young woman who was triggered by the hats worn by two Trump supporters, who tried to talk her off the ledge and into logic.

The second video spotlighted featured Brandon Straka, the founder of the #WalkAway movement, showing how he came toward the light regarding Trump. His bottom line on the media: “If they can control how you feel, they can control how you think.” His video was given a few retweeted shout-outs by Trump supporters on the feed to underline that point.

Related Story President Donald Trump Tweetstorm - The Saturday Edition

Finally, the President also put in a dig against “Progressive Democrat Congresswomen” – no names needed – “who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all).” Trump invited them to leave the US, fix those countries, then return to show us how it’s done.

He also tweaked the lion’s tail when he noted, “I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

The tweetstorm so far:

…..Sorry, can’t let them into our Country. If too crowded, tell them not to come to USA, and tell the Dems to fix the Loopholes – Problem Solved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Friday’s tour showed vividly, to politicians and the media, how well run and clean the children’s detention centers are. Great reviews! Failing @nytimes story was FAKE! The adult single men areas were clean but crowded – also loaded up with a big percentage of criminals…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Thank you, so nice, but we are getting it done anyway! https://t.co/w2fhJK6FmF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

“In January of 2017, I bitterly proclaimed on social media that I would never be able to understand how anybody could vote for a man who stood before a cheering crowd & mocked a reporter’s disability.

That’s when somebody sent me this…”

SEE FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/HPihnCtVZn pic.twitter.com/m7P5bxbibY — Brandon Straka (@usminority) July 12, 2019

Thank you to @realDonaldTrump for your incredible acknowledgment & support of #WalkAway back in October. #WalkAway turns 1 year old today!!! And I must agree with POTUS, it is something very special. https://t.co/ZQ3zMfkWX2 — Brandon Straka (@usminority) May 26, 2019

Proof it’s all about emotion to liberals! I’m not a small guy, and she was afraid of my @realDonaldTrump hat! Are You Kidding Me!!! Thank you @FogCityMidge for standing in battle with me! #maga #trump #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/I5aFjLHXZQ — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) January 24, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019