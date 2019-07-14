It was feels versus reals on President Donald Trump’s tweetstorm today, as the Commander-in-Tweet spotlighted several emotional pleas versus cold, hard facts.
The President was particularly enamored with two videos – the first, titled “MAGA Hat Meltdown,” showcased a confrontation between an emotional young woman who was triggered by the hats worn by two Trump supporters, who tried to talk her off the ledge and into logic.
The second video spotlighted featured Brandon Straka, the founder of the #WalkAway movement, showing how he came toward the light regarding Trump. His bottom line on the media: “If they can control how you feel, they can control how you think.” His video was given a few retweeted shout-outs by Trump supporters on the feed to underline that point.
Finally, the President also put in a dig against “Progressive Democrat Congresswomen” – no names needed – “who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all).” Trump invited them to leave the US, fix those countries, then return to show us how it’s done.
He also tweaked the lion’s tail when he noted, “I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”
The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
