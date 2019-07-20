Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The Good Fight’ Says Goodbye To Original Cast Member Rose Leslie

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Lion King' Devouring 'Harry Potter', Stalks July-Record $192M-$200M Bow

Read the full story

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump, London
David Fisher/Shutterstock

There are always heroes and villains in President Donald Trump’s weekend tweetstorms. Today was no different, as the President praised his friends and once again attacked his foes.

The Commander-in-Tweet took the opportunity to beat up London Mayor Sadiq Khan, mocking him over a hack on the city’s police Twitter account.

Hackers cracked London’s Metropolitan Police Friday night, publishing a series of strange messages. One in particular caught Trump’s eye when it asked: “what you gonna do phone the police?”

The messages have since been deleted, but users saved them via screenshots.

 Trump quoted a tweet from controversial British broadcaster Katie Hopkins that included one such screenshot, adding that “With the incompetent Mayor of London, you will never have safe streets!”

As for heroes, the Commander-in-Tweet saluted the Apollo 11 astronauts, celebrating the moon landing’s 50th anniversary, and talked up his efforts on the economy and the push on rapper A$AP Rocky, who is jailed in Sweden on assault charges. Trump also found time to clarify his ever-shifting meanings on his “go back” tweets.

We will update as more roll in today. The tweetstorm so far:

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad