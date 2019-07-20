President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

There are always heroes and villains in President Donald Trump’s weekend tweetstorms. Today was no different, as the President praised his friends and once again attacked his foes.

The Commander-in-Tweet took the opportunity to beat up London Mayor Sadiq Khan, mocking him over a hack on the city’s police account.

Hackers cracked London’s Metropolitan Police Friday night, publishing a series of strange messages. One in particular caught Trump’s eye when it asked: “what you gonna do phone the police?”

The messages have since been deleted, but users saved them via screenshots.

Trump quoted a tweet from controversial British broadcaster Katie Hopkins that included one such screenshot, adding that “With the incompetent Mayor of London, you will never have safe streets!”

….Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

You can add 10% or 15% to this number. Economy doing better than EVER before! https://t.co/o59vI5tzXn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

Thank you Bill. Very nice! https://t.co/hTnGiOh6T1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

As you can see, I did nothing to lead people on, nor was I particularly happy with their chant. Just a very big and patriotic crowd. They love the USA! https://t.co/6IVKEffNnq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019