President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

There are always heroes and villains in President Donald Trump’s weekend tweetstorms. Today was no different, as the President praised his friends and once again attacked his foes.
The Commander-in-Tweet took the opportunity to beat up London Mayor Sadiq Khan, mocking him over a hack on the city’s police account.
Hackers cracked London’s Metropolitan Police Friday night, publishing a series of strange messages. One in particular caught Trump’s eye when it asked: “what you gonna do phone the police?”
The messages have since been deleted, but users saved them via screenshots.
Trump quoted a tweet from controversial British broadcaster Katie Hopkins that included one such screenshot, adding that “With the incompetent Mayor of London, you will never have safe streets!”
We will update as more roll in today. The tweetstorm so far:
