President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

It’s summertime, which means it’s time to get outdoors for most of the country while the weather is nice. It’s also a time when reruns predominate on television, as the wise networks know that people are outdoors and distracted.

So it is with President Donald Trump’s communications. Today, he’s at Trump National Golf Club, presumably to hit the links and enjoy some me-time. That made for a light tweeting schedule in the early going, with the Commander-in-Tweet opting to retweet Judicial Watch for most of his morning commentary.

However, he did find time for a few original posts, using them to attack Andy McCabe (“a major sleazebag”) and the Mueller investigation’s controversial deletion of texts between former FBI agent Peter Strzok and his lover, Lisa Page, who talked of an “insurance policy” in case Trump was elected (he was).

The President is also monitoring the storm situation in Louisiana and the southeast. We’ll update as more tweets roll in later today.

The Tweetstorm so far:

#Barry will slowly move inland today and continue to produce the following hazards… -Life-threatening storm surge to coastal areas of Louisiana and Mississippi -Heavy rainfall and flash flooding -Strong wind and the threat for downed trees and power lines https://t.co/TlLORwLDeR — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 13, 2019

This is one of the most horrible abuses of all. Those texts between gaga lovers would have told the whole story. Illegal deletion by Mueller. They gave us “the insurance policy.” https://t.co/EEa41Kn6fX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2019