President Donald Trump “Not Happy” With Crowd’s “Send Her Back” Chants

President Trump said today that he wasn’t happy with the Greenville, North Carolina rally’s chants of “Send her back” during his complaints about Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Trump made his remarks during a White House event, saying that he disagreed with the crowd’s outburst. “I was not happy with it — I disagree with it.”

Asked why he didn’t stop it, he replied, “I think I did — I started speaking very quickly.”

Trump attacked Omar as part of his ongoing feud with her and her Congressional colleagues known as “The Squad,” a group of freshmen representatives who are far left in their platforms. The President has been attacking their complaints, with some observers claiming its part of a strategy to make them the face of the Democratic party.

At the rally in Greenville, Trump engaged in a litany of complaints about The Squad, with Omar a particular focus. “And obviously, and importantly, Omar has a history of launching vicious anti-Semitic screeds,” he said. The crowd responded with its “Send her back” chants.

Trump paused briefly when the chants started, then said, “And she talked about the evil, Israel and it’s all about the Benjamins, not a good thing to say.”

Omar is a US citizen who was born in Somalia.