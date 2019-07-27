President Donald Trump Calls For Investigation Into Obama Book Deals

Frustrated by continued efforts by the Democratic congress to find a reason to impeach him, President Donald Trump fought back today, saying that an investigation should be mounted on the book deals signed by former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

The $65 million in multiple book deals spawned a best-seller for Michelle Obama, with Barack Obama’s memoir scheduled for some time next year.

Trump, speaking in the White House Oval Office on Friday, also called for an investigation into the Clinton Foundation, and put in a jab against Obama for ruining the White House air conditioning system, which he says can’t maintain a comfortable temperature.

The irritation by Trump was likely in response to the Democrats in the House Judiciary Committee stating that they were conducting an “impeachment investigation,” even after obtaining little new information from their big move, this week’s interrogation of Robert Mueller.

The Democrats today are now turning to have Mueller’s secret grand jury materials unsealed.

“All they want to do is impede. They want to investigate. They want to go fishing. And I watched Bob Mueller, and they have nothing,” Trump said. “There’s no collusion there’s no obstruction they have nothing. It’s a disgrace.”