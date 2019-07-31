President Donald Trump Notes Low Ratings For Round 1 Of Dem Debates: “They’re Desperate For Trump!”

Next to the presidential polls, the tallies President Donald Trump follows most closely are TV ratings. So it’s no surprise that he weighed in via Twitter on last night’s first round of the Democratic presidential debates, and it’s also no surprise that he panned the “low ratings” and noted, “They’re desperate for Trump!”

Whether it’s Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ratings on The Apprentice, the NFL’s decline, ESPN’s sinking after dipping into politics, CNN’s struggles, or the performance of the Emmy Awards, the Commander-in-Tweet has kept up an active interest in how things are doing on television, usually to point out that their non-Trumpian politics is the root cause of any struggles.

Earlier today, Trump had a few less-than-flattering words for CNN’s Don Lemon, one of the Tuesday night debate moderators. Trump called Lemon, whose intelligence he has questioned before, “the dumbest man on television” for his suggestion that Trump was a bigot.

The second Democratic debate airs tonight live at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET. The President will no doubt be watching and judging.