Breaking News

Power S6 Key Art, Image IDs: Shutterstock Images City 443960464 & Splatter 131253662, PWS5_502_101317_0507, PWS6_022419_0330, PWS6_022419_0053 Starz

The sixth and final season of Power is coming next month, and next year.

At the TCA summer press tour today, Starz programming boss Carmi Zlotnik said that the first 10 episodes of the end of the Courtney Kemp-created New York City crime drama will air starting on August 25.

However, in the tradition of some other big cable exits over the years like Breaking Bad, the rest of the supersized last season of the Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson-EP’d series will air in January 2020, the exec reveled.

Praised onstage Friday as a “monster” by Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch, the series starring Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Michael Rainey Jr., Rotimi and Alani “La La” Anthony will also get its own aftershow. Featuring interviews with the cast, EPs and special guests, Power Confidential will debut after the Season 6 opener in late August, Zlotnik said.

Onstage in their own panel, Kemp and Jackson teased that more information about Power spinoffs would be coming during TCA too.

Power is going out large off-screen as well with a Madison Square Garden premiere set for August 20. The cast and creators are expected to be in attendance for the event, which includes a one-hour concert headlined by hip-hop icon 50 Cent.

