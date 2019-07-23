‘Power’ EP Gary Lennon To Produce ‘Meadowland’ Scribe Chris Rossi’s ‘Driver’ Thriller

Starz's NYC crime drama is coming to an end but its co-showrunner is picking up more & more new projects

EXCLUSIVE: Heading into the sixth and final season of Power this summer, executive producer Gary Lennon has added another new move to his dance card with Driver.

The Starz series co-showrunner has teamed up with Christopher Rossi and Authentic Talent & Literary Management to produce the feature thriller, I’ve learned. This is the second collaboration in as many months between the Hightown EP and the others. Back in May, Deadline exclusively revealed that Lennon was set to make his directorial feature debut with the mean streets of 1970s NYC Jerry that he co-wrote with Meadowland scribe Rossi.

Like Jerry, Authentic’s Jennie Frisbie, Mitch Solomon, and Galt Niederhoffer will produce the Rossi written Driver with Lennon and his Street Kids shingle. In the flip of Jerry, Rossi will direct Driver, which tracks the revenge fueled tale of a woman forced to deal with the pain of her past by an unexpected encounter.

“I have been friends with Chris Rossi for twenty years and I am thrilled that I get to help produce his directorial debut of his fantastic thriller script,” Lennon told Deadline today, just over a month before the Courtney Kemp created Power debuts its final season on August 25. “I am grateful that I can help other writers and directors tell their stories. It is truly fulfilling a need in me to be of service to other writers coming up the ladder of success.”

“Chris Rossi’s elevated thriller poses the question are you defined by your worst act with continued surprises and incisive characters,” added Authentic’s Frisbie, Solomon, and Niederhoffer. “Once again Gary Lennon is choosing to put his considerable talents and energy behind a project that matters. We are thrilled to continue to expand our business with him and Chris.”

An EP on HBO’s recently renewed teen drama Euphoria, Lennon is also an EP and writer on Jerry Bruckheimer and writer Rebecca Cutter’s Cape Cod opioid crisis-based crime drama Hightown. The series is expected to premiere later this year on Starz, where Lennon has had an overall deal since May 2017. Mudbound’s Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison was announced as Hightown’s director in February.