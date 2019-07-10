‘Pose’ Star Angelica Ross Joins ‘American Horror Story: 1984’

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains major details about last night’s episode of Pose.

Ryan Murphy revealed today that Pose star Angelica Ross has joined the cast of American Horror Story: 1984. She joins previously announced cast members Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy for Season 9 of the FX anthology series.

“Last night’s episode of Pose required us all to dig deep — @janetmock as writer, myself as writer and director, but most of all our incredible leading ladies,” Murphy wrote in an Instagram post. “I must applaud @angelicaross for her tour de force of a performance as Candy Abundance Ferocity. It has been a gift to watch her blossom as a true star and undeniable talent.”

“Though she will always be our Candy, and our show suffers this incredible loss, I am elated that the world will get much more Angelica,” he continued. “She is joining the American Horror Story family in another unforgettable role. Congrats Angelica for making history, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984. Welcome to the #AHS family!”

Ryan’s reference to Pose‘s “incredible loss”, refers to last night’s episode in which Ross’ character Candy was shockingly killed off.

Little is known about AHS Season 9, other than the theme is ’80s slasher films.