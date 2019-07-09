Police Launch Probe Into Disneyland Brawl Caught On Viral Video

Anaheim police are taking a closer look at a fight that broke out over the weekend at Disneyland, leaving park visitors in shock and children in tears.

Officers were called to the theme park Saturday to help break up the fight involving four family members in Mickey’s Toontown, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt. But by the time police arrived, the family members had stopped fighting and officers simply made a report.

“They were all uncooperative and didn’t want anything done, and we didn’t have the luxury of viewing the video at that time, so we wrote a report,” Wyatt said.

On Sunday, cell phone video of the brawl was posted across social media and went viral, prompting police to re-open the case and launch an investigation. Anaheim city attorneys are working with detectives and may file charges.

The distributing video shows a woman apparently spit in her brother’s face. Tempers quickly flare and the family members begin throwing punches, pulling hair and some people are knocked to the ground.

[A warning the video above is violent and contains profanity]

Others family members and bystanders try to break up the fight before Disneyland security arrive several minutes later, the video shows.

Shocked park visitors can be heard saying “call security” several times, as children scream, leading to questions as to why it took Disneyland security several minutes to respond.

“Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated,” Disneyland spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said. “Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to the Anaheim Police Department.”

City News Service contributed to this report.