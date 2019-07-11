Pinewood Group And Iskandar Malaysia Studios To Part Company After 10-Year Pact

Pinewood Group and Iskandar Malaysia Studios are ending their ten-year partnership.

The two firms issued the following statement today: “Effective 10th July, Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia Studios will be known as Iskandar Malaysia Studios (IMS). Pinewood Group’s collaboration with IMS comes to a close by mutual agreement, following a 10 year partnership where Pinewood provided consultancy, brand and marketing services. With the initial objectives of the collaboration achieved – including the development of the Studios in Malaysia – both parties will now focus on the next phase of their respective businesses.”

The Malaysian complex was initially launched as part of an agreement between Pinewood and the Malaysian government’s investment holding arm, Khazanah Nasional Berhad. Construction began in 2010 and it opened in 2014. The facility includes 100,000 square feet (9,300 m2) of film stages.

Productions to shoot at the studios include Netflix’s Marco Polo series and regional versions of The Voice and Asia’s Got Talent. However, despite the introduction of national filming incentives the facility has been unable to attract a significant number of international movies and shows.