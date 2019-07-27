Piers Morgan Salutes Former Manager John Ferriter Via Twitter

British journalist/broadcaster Piers Morgan has written a tribute to his former manager, John Ferriter, who died suddenly at age 59.

Morgan saluted his “brilliant and ferociously loyal” manager on Twitter.

“RIP John Ferriter, 59. My brilliant manager and ferociously loyal, kind, charismatic & supremely talented friend. I trusted him with my life, and he enriched my life so much.

“Thank you John, for everything you did for me, and for my family.”

His Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid added: “So sad. I knew John briefly but long enough to know he was loyal, determined and great company. Devastating news.

“Hard to believe. Huge love to all of John’s family and friends.”