Pierre Lhomme Dies: Celebrated French Cinematographer Of ‘Cyrano De Bergerac’ Was 89

Celebrated French cinematographer Pierre Lhomme has passed away aged 89.
The veteran DoP was well known for a string of French classics including Jean-Pierre Melville’s Army Of Shadows (1969), Jean Eustache’s The Mother And The Whore (1973), Bruno Nuytten’s Camille Claudelle (1988) and Gerard Depardieu pic Cyrano De Bergerac (1990).
Lhomme’s career as a cinematographer spanned five decades, beginning in 1953. He was nominated for seven Cesar Awards, winning two for Cyrano De Bergerac and Camille Claudelle. The former also saw him garner a BAFTA win and a technical grand prize at Cannes.
Lhomme also worked with directors Chris Marker, Robert Bresson, Patrice Chéreauon and on several Merchant-Ivory features, including the James Ivory-directed Quartet, Maurice, Jefferson In Paris and Le Divorce, which was his last credit in 2003.
According to the Lumiere Institute in France, Lhomme died yesterday.
