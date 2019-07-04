Phyllis Nagy, Andy Bobrow Set Fund To Aid Writers Losing Health Benefits During WGA War

WGA members Phyllis Nagy and Andy Bobrow have raised more than $29,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to help their fellow writers “who have lost their health insurance during our current contract dispute.”

That nearly three-month-long dispute began on April 13 when the guild ordered all of its members to fire their agents who refuse to sign its new Agency Code of Conduct. At last count, more than 7,000 writers had done so. Nagy is a critic of the guild’s handling of its standoff with the talent agencies.

“This fund aims to provide a stopgap payment to writers who need to purchase COBRA or private insurance because they failed to qualify for PWGA insurance in the current quarter (ending 6/30/19). We’ll take anything you feel comfortable giving, but please consider a donation of $100 or more. COBRA is expensive.”

To qualify, recipients must be full voting members of the WGA in good standing whose current guild health coverage is set to expire on Sept. 30; or have failed to qualify in the second quarter of 2019, which ended June 30, 2019.

“If you feel you qualify, please contact us at writersforwriters@icloud.com and we’ll take it from there,” Nagy and Bobrow said on the GoFundMe page. “If you know someone who could use this money, please forward this link.”

Payments, they said, “will be distributed equally among qualified writers. This campaign will end on July 31, 2019.”

Nagy’s screenwriting credits include Carol and Mrs. Harris. Bobrow’s TV producing credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Last Man on Earth.