Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Fleabag’ Scores 11 Emmy Nominations After Season 1 Snub

UK smash hit comedy Fleabag has broken into the Academy with 11 nominations for its second season after being passed over last year.

Creator, EP and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge earned nods for the series, her writing and her role as the bereaved and beleaguered Fleabag, while Olivia Colman and Sian Clifford made the supporting list as Fleabag’s eccentric step-mother and long-suffering sister, respectively. There were also guest actress noms for Kristin Scott-Thomas’ sardonic businesswoman Belinda and Fiona Shaw as Fleabag’s therapist. Shaw saw an additional nod for her supporting work in Waller-Bridge’s other creation Killing Eve.

First airing on Amazon in July 2016, Fleabag was a slow burn hit for US audiences, and was snubbed entirely in the 2017 Emmys, with its star making a surprise ascent in the polls by June of this year. Its second season expands on Fleabag’s habit of breaking the fourth wall, as she falls for Andrew Scott’s priest—the only person who can see through her artifice. However, Scott was snubbed in this year’s noms, despite being a stealth favorite among fans and critics.

This is not Waller-Bridge’s first Emmy nomination. Last year she received a writing nom for Killing Eve episode “Nice Face”.