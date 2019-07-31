Phil Hymes Dies: Longtime ‘Saturday Night Live’ Lighting Director Was 96

Rick McGuinness, left, and Phil Hymes winners of the award for outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety series for "Saturday Night Live"during night two of the Television Academy's 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles

Phil Hymes, Emmy-winning lighting director for Saturday Night Live, who began with the show in its inaugural season in 1976, died Monday. He was 96.

Late Night With Seth Meyers producer Mike Shoemaker announced Hymes’ death on Twitter.

“My dear friend Phil Hymes passed yesterday. He was the lighting director for SNL since forever and Jimmy and Seth and everyone else you know who is well-lit. He was ornery and opinionated and truly hilarious,” Shoemaker wrote.

Hymes joined Saturday Night Live in January 1976 and continued on the show until his most recent episode in January 2018. He also worked as a lighting consultant on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from 2014-2018, and on Late Night with Seth Meyers from 2014-2016.

Hymes became the oldest person to win an Emmy this past September when he was honored along with Geoff Amoral and Rick McGunness (see photo above) for outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety series on the Kevin Hart-hosted episode of SNL.

That win came 53 years after his first Emmy in 1965 for outstanding lighting direction for The Magnficent Yankee. In all, he received eight Emmy nominations over the course of his career.

Hymes was doing the lighting on SNL on Oct. 3, 1992, when musical guest Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor infamously ripped up a photograph of Pope John Paul II to protest sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church.

“Sinéad was no bargain,” Hymes told Spin magazine in an interview a few months later. “Through her manager, they said she wanted to look pretty. So we had her set and lit a certain way. So then suddenly she just put the microphone in front of her and wouldn’t move it. But when she wanted to tear up the picture of the pope, she moved her head so we’d get a shot of the picture.

“No one cares what you do on this show, just don’t be sneaky. Do what you want, but don’t lie about the camera shots to get the shot you want.”

Hymes other credits include Late Night with Conan O’Brien, 30 Rock, Your Hit Parade, The Bell Telephone Hour, Sing Along With Mitch; Tony Awards telecasts, soap opera The Doctors and Kids in the Hall, among others.