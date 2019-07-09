Peter Farrelly Comedy Series ‘The Now’ Set At Quibi

Quibi, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform, is expanding its scripted comedy slate with new series The Now, from Oscar winner Peter Farrelly (Green Book) and Anonymous Content.

Co-written by Farrelly, Steve Leff (The Ranch) and Pete Jones (Hall Pass), The Now is the story of a guy who is about to commit suicide when he finds out from his nagging mother that his brother just committed suicide – oh and his dad committed suicide in the past too. He can’t kill himself because he can’t do that to his mom so he has to learn to live life for today, in the now.

The late Steve Golin and Jeff Okin executive produce. Anonymous Content produces for Quibi.

Farrelly’s latest feature, the critically acclaimed Green Book, was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning three, including best picture and screenplay, both for Farrelly, as well as supporting actor for Mahershala Ali. The film was also a box office success, bringing in $314.7 million worldwide. Farrelly co-created and executive produces comedy series Loudermilk, which is going into its third season on AT&T Audience Network. He is next set to write and direct an untitled Skydance pic based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War.



The Now joins Quibi’s growing slate which includes scripted comedy series Dummy starring and executive produced by Anna Kendrick, sci-fi drama series Don’t Look Deeper starring Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard and an action thriller starring Liam Hemsworth from Nick Santora and CBS TV Studios, among many other projects.