‘Narcos’ Alum Pepe Rapazote Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Former Narcos star Pepe Rapazote has signed with APA for representation.

Best known for his breakout role as Chepe Santacruz Londono in Netflix’s Narcos, Rapazote can currently be seen in a major recurring role on USA’s Queen of the South alongside Alice Braga. He plays Raul “El Gordo” Rodriguez, a Cuban drug dealer out of Miami who has ties to all of the kingpins on the East Coast. Rapazote was also recently seen on the big screen opposite Sir Ben Kingsley and Oscar Isaac in Operation Finale.

Rapazote continues to be repped by Shushu Entertainment.