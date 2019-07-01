Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Fred Berner Inks New Deal As EP & Director Of CBS Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CAA Latest Agency To File Antitrust Lawsuit Against WGA

Read the full story

‘Narcos’ Alum Pepe Rapazote Signs With APA

Pepe Arazote
Courtesy of APA

EXCLUSIVE: Former Narcos star Pepe Rapazote has signed with APA for representation.

Best known for his breakout role as Chepe Santacruz Londono in Netflix’s Narcos, Rapazote can currently be seen in a major recurring role on USA’s Queen of the South alongside Alice Braga. He plays Raul “El Gordo” Rodriguez, a Cuban drug dealer out of Miami who has ties to all of the kingpins on the East Coast. Rapazote was also recently seen on the big screen opposite Sir Ben Kingsley and Oscar Isaac in Operation Finale.

Rapazote continues to be repped by Shushu Entertainment.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad