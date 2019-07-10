Starzplay Picks Up Epix’s ‘Pennyworth’ In Slew Of International Territories

Starzplay has acquired a raft of international rights to Epix’s Batman prequel Pennyworth. The digital platform has picked up rights for the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria and Latin America.

The show, which airs in the U.S. later this month, follows Alfred Pennyworth, played by Jack Bannon, a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne, played by Ben Aldridge, who’s not yet become Bruce Wayne’s father.

In addition to Bannon and Aldridge, the series stars Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Eastenders), Ryan Fletcher (Outlander), and Dorothy Atkinson (Hanna) with Paloma Faith (The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus) and Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button).

Produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television and based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the ten-part drama series is executive produced by Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon. The series is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution.

Pennyworth is the latest acquisition for Starzplay following the pick-up of shows including The Act as well as Killing Eve and Catch 22 in certain territories.