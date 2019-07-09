‘Pennyworth’ At Comic-Con: Epix Will Import 1960s London To Gaslamp

Epix and Pennyworth are importing 1960s London to San Diego’s historic Gaslamp District. The premium network is promoting the July 28th series premiere of the Batman-related drama in a major way at Comic-Con International in San Diego with an elaborately appointed immersive experience that will take fans into the vivid and dangerous underworld of London in the 1960s that serves as the show’s setting.

The familiar origin story of Batman begins in Crime Alley in Gotham City but the story of Batman’s trusted butler, Alfred Pennyworth, begins closer to Carnaby Street of the Swinging London era of the 1960s.

That’s the premise of Pennyworth a 10-episode, hour-long drama series from Warner Horizon Scripted Television that puts DC Comics characters in a setting that evokes both John le Carré novels and the Mod scene.

The series stars follows Batman’s future butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), and picks up with the character in his 20s and fresh from his duty as a British SAS soldier. Pennyworth launches a new venture, a security company, and his first client is young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), future father of a boy named Bruce.

The Pennyworth experience begins with a challenge and fans who figure out the correct password will gain access to the Velvet Rope (a high-society London lounge filled with gambling, drag and cabaret performances, live music from the era), as well as a library that leads to an eerie poetry reading in the posh hidden headquarters of the mysterious Raven Society. The final stop is the Raven Society’s dank dungeon where the membership’s darker deeds present themselves.

The Pennyworth experience will be located inside the Oxford Social Club at the Pendry San Diego Hotel (435 Fifth Ave, San Diego, 92101). The experience will be open to the public from 11am-5 pm on July 18. Those hours expand to 10am-7pm on July 19th and July 20th.

Warner Bros. Television Group is also staging the world premiere screening of the Pennyworth pilot on July 17 in Ballroom 20 of Comic-Con International. A special Pennyworth video presentation and Q&A preview panel is also scheduled for July 19 at 4:30pm in Room 6BCF.

Pennyworth is from executive producer/writer Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist) and executive producer/director Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI series).