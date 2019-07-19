‘Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight Teases More Seasons & Bringing Series Home To Birmingham

Flat caps were out in force on Wednesday in Birmingham, England as the town welcomed the Season 5 world premiere of gangster epic Peaky Blinders. Birmingham is home to Peaky creator and writer Steven Knight, and to the series’ Shelby family that’s led by star Cillian Murphy’s Tommy. At a screening of the first episode of the upcoming season, Knight excited the crowd, saying that much of the next season will be shot locally. He added, “We have two more series to do and we are bringing Peaky Blinders home.” Deadline last year reported that talks were ongoing with the BBC on Seasons 6 and 7, and Knight’s comments certainly make them appear likely. However, producers and the network have yet to officially confirm.

Shutterstock Peaky, which pulled off a rare feat of winning its first Best TV Drama BAFTA in its fourth season, moves to BBC One this year from its previous home on BBC Two. An exact airdate has yet to be confirmed for the UK. Netflix, which airs Peaky in the U.S. and some offshore markets, typically makes it available when the UK run has finished.

To say that fans are eagerly awaiting the next season would be an understatement — and particularly those from Birmingham where the first Peaky Blinders escape room is due to open later this year. Ticket requests for last night’s premiere set a new record of over 76K applications via the BBC Shows and Tours website. The Birmingham Mail reports this nearly doubles requests for the 2017 premiere event.

It was also revealed yesterday that the Caryn Mandabach Productions-owned and produced show has brought on British musician Anna Calvi as composer. An unofficial mentee of Brian Eno, Calvi has played with Nick Cave whose “Red Right Hand” is Peaky‘s main theme. Calvi will also perform on the soundtrack.

In Season 5, the world is thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere. When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will affect not just his family’s future but that of the entire nation.

Joining Season 5, as Deadline previously reported, is Sam Claflin as real-life MP and fascist firebrand Oswald Mosley. Also new to the cast are Anya Taylor-Joy, Brian Gleeson, Neil Maskell, Kate Dickie, Cosmo Jarvis, Emmett J Scanlan, Elliot Cowan, Charlene McKenna, Andrew Koji and Daryl McCormack. Anthony Byrne is director.

Along with Murphy, returning cast is led by Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson with Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O’Keeffe, Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Harry Kirton, Packy Lee, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck and Benjamin Zephaniah.

Peaky Blinders is produced by Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Drama for BBC One; executive producers are Caryn Mandabach, Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Murphy, Patrick Spence and Tommy Bulfin.