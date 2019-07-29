PBS boss Paula Kerger is to stick around at the public broadcaster for another broadcaster.

Kerger, who is president at CEO of PBS, revealed that he has signed a five year contract extension at the TCA summer press tour.

“It’s because I believe so strongly in the purpose and power of public television,” she said. “Public television isn’t just relevant for this modern age… I’m excited about what lies ahead.”

Kerger joined PBS in March 2006 and has been the longest-service president and CEO in PBS’ history. She has overseen series including Downton Abbey and Ken Burns’s and Lynn Novick’s The Vietnam War.

She also serves as president of the PBS Foundation, an independent organization that raises private sector funding, a significant source of revenue for new projects at PBS.

Prior to joining PBS, Kerger served for more than a decade at Educational Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), the parent company of Thirteen/WNET and WLIW21 New York, where her ultimate position was executive vice president and chief operating officer.