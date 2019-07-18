PBS Fall Slate: Dates For Ken Burns’ ‘Country Music’, New Contemporary History Series, ‘Poldark’ Finale & More

PBS has unveiled its fall programming slate, which includes premiere dates for Ken Burns’ 16-hour Country Music along with several other docunmentaries and the new contemporary-history series Retro Report on PBS.

Also on tap are new editions of Frontline, POV, Great Performances, American Masters and Independent Lens; four-part documentary series College Behind Bars; and the fifth and final season of British drama Poldark. Check out the full slate below.

“PBS is the most prolific platform for documentaries, with more than 200 hours per year,” said Perry Simon, the pubcaster’s Chief Programming Executive and General Manager of General Audience Programming. “This fall, we are showcasing first-rate programs featuring award-winning directors, diverse storytellers, hard-hitting investigations and untold stories, solidifying our status as America’s premier destination for documentary film. We are also excited about our programs representing the best in news, arts, drama, history and science.”

The new four-part docuseries College Behind Bars runs Monday-Tuesday, November 25-26. Executive produced by Burns, it explores the transformative power of education through the eyes of incarcerated men and women trying to earn college degrees. Shot over four years in maximum and medium security prisons in New York State, the series examines America’s failure to provide meaningful rehabilitation for the over two million men and women living behind bars.

Also new is Retro Report on PBS, a weekly hourlong magazine series hosted by journalist Celeste Headlee and artist Masud Olufani and featuring New Yorker humorist Andy Borowitz. It will premiere on Monday, October 7.

A week ahead of the September 15 premiere of Country Music, PBS will air the 90-minute special Country Music: Live at the Ryman, a Concert Celebrating the Film by Ken Burns. Other related programming in September includes American Masters‘ “Charley Pride: I’m Just Me,” Soundbreaking’s “The Art of Recording” and Austin City Limits‘ “Chris Stapleton/Turnpike Tropubadours” and “Willie Nelson.”

Here is more on PBS’ fall slate:

PBS will also highlight cultural and thematic programming, including Hispanic Heritage Month—with a new film co-presented by AMERICAN MASTERS and VOCES about the life and career of Raúl Juliá (Friday, September 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET)—along with special films for Veterans Day and Native American Heritage Month, and “Broadway’s Best” with new performance specials from GREAT PERFORMANCES.

FRONTLINE delivers tough investigative journalism, taking viewers inside controversial and complex stories currently shaping our times. “The Crown Prince” on Tuesday, October 1, 9:00 p.m. ET, investigates the rise of the young Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his vision for the future, his handling of dissent, and the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. “For Sama” on Tuesday, November 19, 10:00 p.m. ET, is an intimate and visceral documentary about a mother’s experience during the Syrian war, as she determines whether to flee or stay. This critically acclaimed film, produced by Channel 4 News/ITN Productions for Channel 4 and WGBH/FRONTLINE, is the 2019 winner of the Cannes Film Festival Best Documentary Award, and the Documentary Feature winner at the 2019 SXSW Feature Film Grand Jury Awards.

From independent producers, INDEPENDENT LENS “Made in Boise” airing Monday, October 28, 10:00 p.m. ET, goes inside the lives of four surrogates in Boise, Idaho and the intended parents whose children they carry. The film follows the women as they navigate the rigors of pregnancy and the mixed feelings of their own families, who struggle to understand their choice to risk the physical and emotional complications of carrying babies for someone else. POV “The Feeling of Being Watched” on Monday, October 14 at 10:00 p.m. uncovers one woman’s quest to investigate and uncover one of the largest pre-9/11 counterterrorism probes conducted on domestic soil, right in her suburban Chicago hometown.

MASTERPIECE will continue to enthrall audiences with period and modern British dramas, including the fifth and final season of “Poldark,” premiering on Sunday, September 29, 9:00 p.m. ET. Aidan Turner returns as the heroic Ross Poldark, Eleanor Tomlinson revisits her role as Demelza and Jack Farthing stars as George Warleggan. Beginning the night of the September 29 broadcast premiere, all eight episodes of Season 5 will be available on PBS Passport. Seasons 1-4 are also available for catch-up streaming. Additionally, from MASTERPIECE, “The Durrells in Corfu” returns for a fourth and final season of the heartwarming dramedy on Sunday, September 29, 8:00 p.m. ET, and new miniseries “Press,” beginning Sunday, October 6, 10:00 p.m. ET and set in London, explores the current turbulent media landscape and the ethical dilemmas that journalists and editors face each day.

This fall, GREAT PERFORMANCES brings viewers the broadcast premieres of “Broadway’s Best” every Friday night, beginning November 1 with “42nd Street,” the Broadway fable of a star-struck chorus girl dreaming of her big break; “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I” on November 8, Lincoln Center Theater’s Tony Award-winning revival of the beloved musical classic inspired by the true story of a British school teacher in the royal court of Siam starring Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe; “Red” on November 15, the Tony Award-winning play starring Alfred Molina as painter Mark Rothko and Alfred Enoch as his assistant as they clash over the murals for New York’s Four Seasons restaurant; “Much Ado About Nothing” on November 22, The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park modern interpretation of Shakespeare’s romantic classic featuring Danielle Brooks and Grantham Coleman and directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon; and “Kinky Boots” on November 29, the 2013 Broadway blockbuster about an unexpected duo joining forces to create an extraordinary line of shoes featuring music and lyrics by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein.